Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,154 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 977 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 290.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 94.9% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total value of $25,591,006.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,003,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 268,335 shares of company stock worth $151,619,811 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $2.88 on Thursday, hitting $616.57. 1,598,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,203,461. The firm has a market cap of $266.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $604.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $511.17. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $315.62 and a fifty-two week high of $639.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic boosted their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Netflix from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $614.75.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

