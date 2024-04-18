KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Gap Up to $60.92

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $60.92, but opened at $62.82. KB Home shares last traded at $61.62, with a volume of 171,889 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KBH shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on KB Home from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on KB Home from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.11.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.73.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The construction company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.19. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KB Home will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 38,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $2,554,972.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,522.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 38,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $2,554,972.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,522.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $330,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,098 shares in the company, valued at $546,971.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 412,021 shares of company stock valued at $24,954,977. 4.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in KB Home by 6.1% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in KB Home by 19.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in KB Home by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in KB Home during the first quarter worth approximately $422,000. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in KB Home by 102.9% in the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 21,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 11,099 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

