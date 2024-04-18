SolarMax Technology (NASDAQ:SMXT) Trading Down 9.7%

SolarMax Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMXT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 9.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.31 and last traded at $13.47. 37,802 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 237,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.91.

SolarMax Technology Price Performance

SolarMax Technology Company Profile

SolarMax Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated solar energy company in the United States and China. The company engages in the sale and installation of photovoltaic and battery backup systems; financing the sale of photovoltaic and battery backup systems; sale of LED systems; and identifying and procuring solar farm projects for resale to third parties, as well as provision of engineering, procuring, and construction services for solar farm projects.

