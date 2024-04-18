Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Trading 2% Higher

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.13 and last traded at $11.13. 77,799 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 254,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.91.

Accel Entertainment Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $944.85 million, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $297.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.32 million. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 39.62%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 20,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $205,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 466,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,796,082.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Derek Harmer sold 10,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $112,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,469.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 20,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $205,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 466,545 shares in the company, valued at $4,796,082.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 135,999 shares of company stock worth $1,520,439. Corporate insiders own 19.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Accel Entertainment by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,572,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,286,000 after buying an additional 180,343 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Accel Entertainment by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,211,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,983,000 after buying an additional 109,889 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Accel Entertainment by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,126,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,259,000 after buying an additional 29,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Accel Entertainment by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,993,000 after buying an additional 10,934 shares in the last quarter. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

