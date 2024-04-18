Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Trading 2% Higher

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.13 and last traded at $11.13. 77,799 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 254,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.91.
Accel Entertainment Stock Up 0.2 %
The firm has a market cap of $944.85 million, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.
Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $297.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.32 million. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 39.62%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Accel Entertainment by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,572,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,286,000 after buying an additional 180,343 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Accel Entertainment by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,211,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,983,000 after buying an additional 109,889 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Accel Entertainment by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,126,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,259,000 after buying an additional 29,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Accel Entertainment by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,993,000 after buying an additional 10,934 shares in the last quarter. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.
