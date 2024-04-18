Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 4,333 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEUFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flower City Capital grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Flower City Capital now owns 550,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,886,000 after acquiring an additional 61,313 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,061,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,072,000 after acquiring an additional 48,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,272,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,021,000 after acquiring an additional 183,396 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $56.25 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $59.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.06. The company has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

