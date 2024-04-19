2,864 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Purchased by Davidson Trust Co.

Davidson Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

IWS traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $117.76. The stock had a trading volume of 124,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,590. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.40 and a fifty-two week high of $125.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.58 and a 200-day moving average of $113.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

