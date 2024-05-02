1,345 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Acquired by Certuity LLC

Certuity LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,345 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 41,775 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $10,568,000 after buying an additional 6,005 shares during the period. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,349 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in FedEx by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,694 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.
FedEx Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of FedEx stock opened at $260.75 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $213.80 and a twelve month high of $291.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.76.
FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
FedEx Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.
Insider Transactions at FedEx
In other FedEx news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $794,763.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 486 shares in the company, valued at $140,507.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 136,668 shares of company stock valued at $37,758,773. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently weighed in on FDX. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $291.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.33.
FedEx Company Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than FedEx
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Kraft Heinz: Serving Up A Tasty Dip for Investors to Snack On
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Yum! Brands: Can Digital Strength Offset Same-Store Declines?
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Wall Street Believes in First Solar Stock’s Bull Cycle
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.