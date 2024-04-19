Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Sells 3,379 Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,379 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Kooman & Associates lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 36,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 56,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.20. The stock had a trading volume of 213,375 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.06.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1449 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

