Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Sells 17,470 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,470 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100,910.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,776,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,649,000 after buying an additional 6,770,054 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $156,701,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $76,901,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $73,150,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6,807.2% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 938,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,718,000 after buying an additional 925,367 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.35. 609,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,388. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.43 and a 1-year high of $77.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.31.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

