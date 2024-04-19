Brokerages Set Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Target Price at $210.69

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $210.69.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BURL. StockNews.com raised Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,131,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,765,542.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $179.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $207.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.15. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $115.66 and a 1 year high of $232.69.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.02. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

