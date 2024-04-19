Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.83.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Get Allegion alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALLE

Insider Activity at Allegion

Institutional Trading of Allegion

In related news, CEO John H. Stone acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $132.41 per share, with a total value of $1,324,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,803,477.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO John H. Stone acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $132.41 per share, with a total value of $1,324,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,803,477.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 5,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total transaction of $716,140.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,606.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Allegion by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegion Price Performance

Allegion stock opened at $124.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.93 and its 200 day moving average is $118.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Allegion has a 52-week low of $95.94 and a 52-week high of $136.91.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. Allegion had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The business had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allegion will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

About Allegion

(Get Free Report

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.