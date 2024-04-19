Pax Dollar (USDP) Reaches Market Cap of $135.02 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 19th. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $135.02 million and $2.75 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002210 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 134,748,540 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

