Brokerages Set YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) PT at $19.43

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.58.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on YPF shares. Morgan Stanley raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $17.40 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 7.1% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 18,555 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 389,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,712,000 after acquiring an additional 119,000 shares in the last quarter. Systrade AG grew its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Systrade AG now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 98.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,819 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Finally, Fourth Sail Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter valued at $14,576,000. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YPF opened at $19.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.83 and a 200-day moving average of $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.56. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $22.27.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($0.95). YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 7.58% and a positive return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Equities analysts forecast that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's downstream operations include the refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and petroleum products, as well as petroleum derivatives, such as petrochemicals, hydrocarbons, non-fossil fuels, biofuels, and related components; and production of hydrocarbons electric power.

