Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $155.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EL. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $160.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $163.29.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 13.2 %

Shares of EL stock opened at $127.37 on Wednesday. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $102.22 and a 1 year high of $246.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.50 and its 200-day moving average is $138.26. The stock has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a PE ratio of 97.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 203.08%.

Institutional Trading of Estée Lauder Companies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $518,975,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 68.5% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,720,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,982 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,311,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,271 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,908.0% in the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,195,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,201 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 132.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,735,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,901,000 after purchasing an additional 988,829 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.