R&Q Insurance (LON:RQIH) Stock Price Down 13.4%

R&Q Insurance Holdings Ltd. (LON:RQIH – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 13.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.85 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.87 ($0.02). 236,117 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 904,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.15 ($0.03).

The firm has a market cap of £8.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4.86 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1,042.17, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.16.

R&Q Insurance Holdings Ltd. operates as a non-life speciality insurance company in the United Kingdom, North America, and Europe. The company provides program management and legacy insurance; and capital solutions for books of non-life business. It acts as conduits between MGAs and other niche underwriters and their capital providers.

