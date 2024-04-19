Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCU) Director Sells C$15,260.00 in Stock

Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCU – Get Free Report) Director Eyler Frank Estergaard sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.09, for a total transaction of C$15,260.00.
Fission Uranium Price Performance
FCU stock opened at C$1.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 28.29, a quick ratio of 20.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$917.88 million, a P/E ratio of -110.00 and a beta of 2.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.04. Fission Uranium Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.54 and a twelve month high of C$1.33.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Eight Capital raised their price objective on Fission Uranium from C$1.50 to C$2.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th.
About Fission Uranium
Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property with 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 ha located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada.
