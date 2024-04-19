Calamos Advisors LLC Invests $23.02 Million in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 242,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,015,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.74% of Amedisys as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Amedisys by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,518 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Amedisys by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,759 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at $1,356,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at $875,000. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:AMED traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $90.76. The stock had a trading volume of 8,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.84 and a 200 day moving average of $93.43. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.10 and a 12-month high of $96.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The health services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.10). Amedisys had a positive return on equity of 12.76% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $570.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMED has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Amedisys from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amedisys in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Amedisys

Amedisys Profile

(Free Report)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.