Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Has $38,000 Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 48.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,903,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,977,008,000 after purchasing an additional 104,433 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1,947.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,391,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,859,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225,771 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,651,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,392,355,000 after purchasing an additional 136,834 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 46.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,107,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $933,765,000 after purchasing an additional 349,409 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $782,086,000 after purchasing an additional 27,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,163.27.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,213.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,191.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,043.56. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $741.74 and a 1 year high of $1,248.39.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.03 EPS for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total transaction of $12,161,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $9,921,433.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total transaction of $12,161,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $9,921,433.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Graff sold 3,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,108.17, for a total transaction of $3,834,268.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,406,761.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,087 shares of company stock worth $69,840,358 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

