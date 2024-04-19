Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) & Medios (OTCMKTS:MEDOF) Critical Review

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Free Report) and Medios (OTCMKTS:MEDOF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.7% of Edap Tms shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Edap Tms shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Edap Tms and Medios’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edap Tms -35.03% -34.33% -22.28% Medios N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edap Tms 0 0 2 0 3.00 Medios 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Edap Tms and Medios, as provided by MarketBeat.

Edap Tms currently has a consensus price target of $14.67, indicating a potential upside of 105.70%. Given Edap Tms’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Edap Tms is more favorable than Medios.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Edap Tms and Medios’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edap Tms $65.42 million 4.04 -$22.92 million ($0.63) -11.32 Medios N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Medios has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Edap Tms.

Summary

Edap Tms beats Medios on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS S.A., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices based on HIFU technology for the minimally invasive treatment of urological and other clinical indications. This segment also offers Ablatherm, an ultrasound guided robotic HIFU device for the treatment of organ-confined prostate cancer; and the Focal One, a HIFU robotic device dedicated to the focal therapy of prostate cancer, as well as disposables, and leasing and treatment related services; and maintenance services. The ESWL division manufactures, markets, and services lithotripter for the treatment of urinary tract stones by means of ESWL technology; and offers Sonolith i-move, an extracorporeal shockwave lithotripter, as well as sells disposable parts for lithotripters and electrodes. The Distribution division markets, distributes, and services lasers, micro-ultrasound systems, and other medical products from third parties, as well as leases devices; sells disposables and spare parts; and offers maintenance services. It markets and sells its products through its direct marketing, sales organization, and service platform, as well as through third-party distributors and agents. The company serves hospitals, urology clinics, and research institutions. EDAP TMS S.A. was incorporated in 1979 and is based in Lyon, France.

About Medios

Medios AG, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialty pharmaceutical drugs primarily in Germany. It operates through Pharmaceutical Supply and Patient-Specific Therapies segments. The Pharmaceutical Supply segment offers products on oncology, neurology, autoimmunology, ophthalmology, infectiology, and hemophilia diseases. The Patient-Specific Therapies segment manufactures medications for patients on behalf of pharmacies. This segment includes cytostatic infusion preparations, antibody therapies, virostatic and antibiotic medications, parenteral nutrition solutions, and investigational medicinal products. Medios AG was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

