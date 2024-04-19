Entegris, Inc. (ENTG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on May 22nd

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th.

Entegris has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years. Entegris has a dividend payout ratio of 8.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Entegris to earn $4.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.9%.

Entegris Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $127.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.76. Entegris has a 12 month low of $69.37 and a 12 month high of $146.91. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.80 and a beta of 1.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $812.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.95 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Entegris news, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total transaction of $251,428.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,779 shares in the company, valued at $235,788.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Entegris news, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total transaction of $251,428.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,788.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 17,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $2,379,995.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,605.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,082 shares of company stock valued at $5,606,849. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entegris

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Entegris by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Entegris by 3,909.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

