Capricorn Energy PLC (CNE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 43 on June 7th

Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 43 ($0.54) per share by the oil and gas development company on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:CNE opened at GBX 160.80 ($2.00) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 141.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 151.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.12, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 4.17. Capricorn Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 109.20 ($1.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 248 ($3.09). The firm has a market cap of £147.94 million, a PE ratio of -147.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 160 ($1.99) to GBX 175 ($2.18) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

Capricorn Energy PLC, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was formerly known as Cairn Energy PLC and changed its name to Capricorn Energy PLC in December 2021.

