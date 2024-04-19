ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti downgraded shares of ePlus from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Get ePlus alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLUS

ePlus Trading Down 0.2 %

ePlus stock opened at $75.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.85. ePlus has a one year low of $41.71 and a one year high of $83.57.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $509.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.25 million. ePlus had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 15.26%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ePlus will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ePlus

In related news, Director John E. Callies sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.17, for a total value of $103,554.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,430.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ePlus by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 12,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in ePlus by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,502 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in ePlus by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ePlus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.