James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Receives Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on JRVR. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of James River Group from $34.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of James River Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Compass Point upgraded shares of James River Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of James River Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, James River Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.33.

James River Group Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ JRVR opened at $9.21 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.15. James River Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $346.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.18.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $218.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.80 million. James River Group had a positive return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 10.80%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that James River Group will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

James River Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On James River Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of James River Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in James River Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of James River Group by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of James River Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,465,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,211,000 after buying an additional 81,613 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance services. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, and Specialty Admitted Insurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in the United States Puerto Rice, and the United States Virgin Islands.

