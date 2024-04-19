Financial Symmetry Inc Buys Shares of 1,125 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Financial Symmetry Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.5% of Financial Symmetry Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $2.20 on Friday, reaching $499.68. 1,633,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,893,716. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $513.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $478.14. The company has a market capitalization of $428.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $405.54 and a twelve month high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

