Nano Trading Down 13.2% This Week (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 19th. During the last seven days, Nano has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. Nano has a market cap of $143.62 million and $4.28 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.08 or 0.00001672 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,481.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.47 or 0.00745130 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.84 or 0.00126923 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00009058 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00040784 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $120.68 or 0.00187160 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00042493 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.07 or 0.00102462 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

