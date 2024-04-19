First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 41,630 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 92,379 shares.The stock last traded at $61.88 and had previously closed at $61.64.
First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $830.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.63.
First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.0096 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF
About First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF
The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Alibaba Stock Analysis: Insights, Trends, and Future Predictions
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.