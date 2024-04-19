First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 41,630 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 92,379 shares.The stock last traded at $61.88 and had previously closed at $61.64.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $830.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.63.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.0096 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

About First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 54.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 868,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,764,000 after buying an additional 305,308 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 746,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,451,000 after buying an additional 58,496 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 711,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,135,000 after buying an additional 36,465 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 547,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,681,000 after buying an additional 49,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the first quarter worth $34,255,000.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

