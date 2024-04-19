Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 2,239,912 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 3,400,049 shares.The stock last traded at $15.95 and had previously closed at $15.80.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.04. The company has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 5.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 10.4% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,620,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,519,000 after buying an additional 152,498 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 7.6% in the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 48,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 8.1% during the first quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 37.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 4.0% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 41,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 27.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

