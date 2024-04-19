Head-To-Head Comparison: Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) versus Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI)

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) and Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.0% of Science Applications International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.9% of Plum Acquisition Corp. I shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Science Applications International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 71.9% of Plum Acquisition Corp. I shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Science Applications International has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Science Applications International 1 4 0 0 1.80 Plum Acquisition Corp. I 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Science Applications International and Plum Acquisition Corp. I, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Science Applications International currently has a consensus price target of $127.60, indicating a potential upside of 3.59%. Given Science Applications International’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Science Applications International is more favorable than Plum Acquisition Corp. I.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Science Applications International and Plum Acquisition Corp. I’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Science Applications International $7.44 billion 0.85 $477.00 million $8.85 13.92 Plum Acquisition Corp. I N/A N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A

Science Applications International has higher revenue and earnings than Plum Acquisition Corp. I.

Profitability

This table compares Science Applications International and Plum Acquisition Corp. I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Science Applications International 6.41% 23.73% 7.51% Plum Acquisition Corp. I N/A -17.83% -0.07%

Summary

Science Applications International beats Plum Acquisition Corp. I on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces. It serves the U.S. army and navy; air force, other Department of Defense and Federal Government; joint commands and space force; federal civilian agencies; health services; and space industries. The company was formerly known as SAIC Gemini, Inc. and changed its name to Science Applications International Corporation in September 2013. Science Applications International Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About Plum Acquisition Corp. I

Plum Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California. Plum Acquisition Corp. I operates as a subsidiary of Plum Partners, LLC.

