The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Price Target to $34.00

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities raised Atmus Filtration Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.67.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ATMU opened at $31.09 on Tuesday. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $33.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.26 and a 200-day moving average of $23.68.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.55 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 135.12% and a net margin of 10.52%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atmus Filtration Technologies will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atmus Filtration Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the third quarter worth about $2,606,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $763,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $772,000. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,972,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 767,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,999,000 after purchasing an additional 77,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

