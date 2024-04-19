Head-To-Head Contrast: Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) & NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT)

Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Free Report) and NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.9% of Presidio Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.6% of NexPoint Residential Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of Presidio Property Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of NexPoint Residential Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Presidio Property Trust alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Presidio Property Trust and NexPoint Residential Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Presidio Property Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A NexPoint Residential Trust 1 2 2 0 2.20

Dividends

NexPoint Residential Trust has a consensus target price of $37.25, suggesting a potential upside of 18.86%. Given NexPoint Residential Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NexPoint Residential Trust is more favorable than Presidio Property Trust.

Presidio Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.3%. NexPoint Residential Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Presidio Property Trust pays out 6.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NexPoint Residential Trust pays out 110.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Presidio Property Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and NexPoint Residential Trust has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Presidio Property Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Presidio Property Trust and NexPoint Residential Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Presidio Property Trust 107.48% -6.80% -1.79% NexPoint Residential Trust 15.97% 8.92% 2.04%

Risk and Volatility

Presidio Property Trust has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NexPoint Residential Trust has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Presidio Property Trust and NexPoint Residential Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Presidio Property Trust $17.64 million 0.71 -$2.13 million $1.42 0.61 NexPoint Residential Trust $277.53 million 2.91 $44.26 million $1.68 18.65

NexPoint Residential Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Presidio Property Trust. Presidio Property Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NexPoint Residential Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NexPoint Residential Trust beats Presidio Property Trust on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Presidio Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

Presidio is an internally managed, diversified REIT with holdings in model home properties which are triple-net leased to homebuilders, office, industrial, and retail properties. Presidio's model homes are leased to homebuilders located in Arizona, Illinois, Texas, Wisconsin, and Florida. Our office, industrial and retail properties are located primarily in Colorado, with properties also located in Maryland, North Dakota, Texas, and Southern California. While geographical clustering of real estate enables us to reduce our operating costs through economies of scale by servicing several properties with less staff, it makes us susceptible to changing market conditions in these discrete geographic areas, including those that have developed as a result of COVID-19. Presidio owns approximately 6.5% of the outstanding common stock of Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc., a disease agnostic multi-asset clinical-stage disease-agnostic life science company providing an efficient model for compound development.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

(Get Free Report)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States. NXRT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors, L.P., an affiliate of NexPoint Advisors, L.P., an SEC-registered investment advisor, which has extensive real estate experience.

Receive News & Ratings for Presidio Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Presidio Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.