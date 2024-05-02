Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Cut to $112.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SWKS. Susquehanna reiterated a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. TD Cowen cut Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $90.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.99. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $85.06 and a one year high of $115.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 51.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth $31,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 790.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

