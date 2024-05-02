JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Target Price to GBX 225

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 260 ($3.27) to GBX 225 ($2.83) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 65.68% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.77) price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of AML stock traded down GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 135.80 ($1.71). The company had a trading volume of 6,007,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,378. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 163.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 192.46. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 12 month low of GBX 134.30 ($1.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 396.20 ($4.98). The company has a market cap of £1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -436.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.72, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of luxury sports cars worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and brand licensing and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

