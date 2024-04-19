HTLF Bank Buys Shares of 31,103 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

HTLF Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in Pfizer by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,739,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,215,000 after buying an additional 1,365,295 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Pfizer by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 452,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,109,000 after acquiring an additional 212,369 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 6,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 173,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 74,487 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.3 %

PFE stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.72. 12,788,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,072,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $40.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.74. The company has a market cap of $145.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.