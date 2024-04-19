HTLF Bank Purchases Shares of 249,699 enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU)

HTLF Bank purchased a new stake in enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 249,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000. HTLF Bank owned about 0.15% of enCore Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in enCore Energy by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,260,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,640,000 after buying an additional 541,050 shares during the period. 20.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

enCore Energy stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.16. 163,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,689. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.23. enCore Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $4.98.

enCore Energy ( NASDAQ:EU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that enCore Energy Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on enCore Energy in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

About enCore Energy

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

