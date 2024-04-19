HTLF Bank Takes Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

HTLF Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 63,285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,213,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 425.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 293.0% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 316,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 236,064 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 317.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDT. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,842.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Price Performance

Medtronic stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,574,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,250,823. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $105.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $92.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.00.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.90%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.