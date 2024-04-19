iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Stock Position Reduced by Forte Asset Management LLC

Forte Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,773 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $5,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,747,935,000 after purchasing an additional 128,187,856 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $273,493,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 73.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,466,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747,559 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 54.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,270,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,688,000.

BATS EFG traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,778 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.23. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

