55,312 Shares in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) Bought by HTLF Bank

HTLF Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 55,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,841,000. HTLF Bank owned about 0.43% of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 7,154 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Reframe Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 151.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 331,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,966,000 after buying an additional 199,702 shares during the period.

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.73. The stock had a trading volume of 218,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,011. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.81 and a fifty-two week high of $105.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.57.

The Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (CLTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury Short Term index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. CLTL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

