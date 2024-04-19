Investors Purchase High Volume of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:HYG)

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 471,298 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 41% compared to the typical daily volume of 333,785 put options.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HYG stock opened at $75.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.43. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $71.68 and a 1 year high of $78.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 6,909 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $609,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,636 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $85,000.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

