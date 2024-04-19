Davidson Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Davidson Trust Co. lessened its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.1% of Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $1.89 on Friday, reaching $499.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,371,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,889,293. The company has a market capitalization of $428.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $513.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $478.14. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $405.54 and a 1 year high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

