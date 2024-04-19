John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,631 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises approximately 1.1% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.67.

Honeywell International Trading Up 1.4 %

Honeywell International stock traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $193.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,204,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,993,407. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $198.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.79. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $210.87. The firm has a market cap of $126.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.00%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

