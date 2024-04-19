OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Stock Holdings Lessened by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. cut its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 567,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,508 shares during the period. OGE Energy makes up about 3.1% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $19,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $1,967,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OGE shares. Barclays decreased their target price on OGE Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet cut OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 4,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $142,023.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,409.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OGE Energy Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:OGE traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.08. 806,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,552,381. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $38.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $566.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

OGE Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.418 per share. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.68%.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

Featured Stories

