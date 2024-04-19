Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Increases Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 73.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Cintas were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CTAS. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Cintas from $660.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Cintas from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cintas from $680.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $661.21.

Cintas Stock Down 0.9 %

Cintas stock opened at $662.44 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $438.59 and a twelve month high of $704.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $642.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $586.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.27.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.26. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.29%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

