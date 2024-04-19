Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Grows Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,057 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 530.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $131.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $75.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.99. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.32 and a 1-year high of $139.67.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.90.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

