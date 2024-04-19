Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases 813 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 114.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in American Water Works by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $117.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.34 and a 12 month high of $152.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.13. The company has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 22.30%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI cut American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $100,814.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

