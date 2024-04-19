Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Steph & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,985,000 after purchasing an additional 6,988 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 301.9% during the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $210.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $229.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $220.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.60.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.