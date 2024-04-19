Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Earns “Speculative Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their speculative buy rating on shares of Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 22 ($0.27) price objective on the stock.
Hummingbird Resources Stock Up 1.4 %
HUM stock opened at GBX 7 ($0.09) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £55.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.56, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Hummingbird Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 4.06 ($0.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 20.50 ($0.26).
About Hummingbird Resources
