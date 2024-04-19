Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Earns “Speculative Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their speculative buy rating on shares of Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 22 ($0.27) price objective on the stock.

Hummingbird Resources Stock Up 1.4 %

HUM stock opened at GBX 7 ($0.09) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £55.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.56, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Hummingbird Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 4.06 ($0.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 20.50 ($0.26).

About Hummingbird Resources

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

