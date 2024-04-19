Nano (XNO) Price Hits $1.07 on Exchanges

Nano (XNO) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. Nano has a market cap of $142.30 million and approximately $3.86 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can now be purchased for $1.07 or 0.00001654 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nano has traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64,547.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $481.74 or 0.00746176 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $80.89 or 0.00125294 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00009061 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00040287 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.71 or 0.00182327 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00040495 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.77 or 0.00103422 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

