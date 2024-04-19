NFT (NFT) Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last Week

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One NFT token can currently be purchased for $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NFT has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. NFT has a total market cap of $683,556.13 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00009631 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00010890 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001361 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64,375.72 or 1.00126655 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00010609 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00010487 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.57 or 0.00097320 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT (NFT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.