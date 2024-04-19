Ninety One UK Ltd Has $45.23 Million Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Ninety One UK Ltd reduced its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,062 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,190 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.06% of Cadence Design Systems worth $45,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $285.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $306.16 and a 200-day moving average of $279.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.01 and a twelve month high of $327.36.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.10.

In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.42, for a total value of $449,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,924,053.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.42, for a total value of $449,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,924,053.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 65,268 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total transaction of $19,383,290.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,156 shares in the company, valued at $46,375,208.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,544 shares of company stock valued at $53,581,207. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

