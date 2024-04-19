Twin Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,114 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,410,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,997,806,000 after purchasing an additional 146,048 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in State Street by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,434,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $698,663,000 after purchasing an additional 29,190 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in State Street by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $467,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,237 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in State Street by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,935,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $373,551,000 after buying an additional 469,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in State Street by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,624,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $309,677,000 after buying an additional 180,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.
State Street Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $73.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.37. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $79.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
State Street Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.69%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.04.
Insider Activity at State Street
In related news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $190,238.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,801. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other State Street news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $886,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,063 shares in the company, valued at $11,015,755.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $190,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,801. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,864 shares of company stock worth $1,390,597 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
State Street Profile
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
